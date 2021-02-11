Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Mengniu halloween special
Nick Liefhebber
Behance.net
cats china Dairy gift box Halloween Halloween party Magic milk Patterns pumpkins
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distributes quality dairy products like milk, ice cream and cheese in China. For Halloween 2021 they wanted a special campaign inviting customers in their magical worlds. A lush garden of living pumpkins and cats, a ticking and hissing mechanical steampunk world and last but not least a magical universe full of sorcery and wisdom. These illustrations were used on gift boxes and social media channels. Thanks to my Chinese agency Ampersand Globe 艺峰国际 for managing this project.
Image may contain: pumpkin, halloween and cartoon
Image may contain: cartoon, painting and pumpkin
Image may contain: cartoon and pumpkin
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Thanks for checking!
