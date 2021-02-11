Mengniu halloween special

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited manufactures and distributes quality dairy products like milk, ice cream and cheese in China. For Halloween 2021 they wanted a special campaign inviting customers in their magical worlds. A lush garden of living pumpkins and cats, a ticking and hissing mechanical steampunk world and last but not least a magical universe full of sorcery and wisdom. These illustrations were used on gift boxes and social media channe ls. Thanks to my Chinese agency Ampersand Globe 艺峰国际 for managing this project.