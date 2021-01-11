Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
CUBIC3 VISUAL IDENTITY 三立方咖啡品牌视觉设计
low key Design
Behance.net
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
CUBIC 3 VISUAL IDENTITY 三立方咖啡品牌视觉设计
三立方以(m)³作为LOGO符号,立方符号象征每一个独立的个体.立方个体的聚集,成为更大的群体,即「小众聚集,发挥大众力量」.多个独立个体的融合,也寓意三立方的包容与聚集为力量的品牌主张. 三立方是生活咖啡精品化潮流的探索者,希望成为大家都乐于分享的精品咖啡品牌.

(m)³ as a logo symbolizes individuals, and the gathering of individuals will become a bigger group, namely, “smallness gathers to highlight the power of masses”. The fusion of multiple individuals indicates (m)³’s brand concept of being inclusive and collective. (m)³ has been exploring the trend of  specialty coffee in life, and it aims to be a specialty coffee brand that can be shared by all.
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Image may contain: handwriting, book and typography
Image may contain: book, handwriting and letter
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Image may contain: handwriting and watch
Image may contain: person and curtain
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Image may contain: person, indoor and fashion accessory
Image may contain: person, curtain and balloon
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Coffee Logo Design visualidentity
Design & Photography
low key Design 

Year 2021


OUR GRAPHICS OPEN THE DOOR FOR BRANDS TO CONNECT WITH PEOPLE.
CUBIC3 VISUAL IDENTITY 三立方咖啡品牌视觉设计
335
1.4k
18
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    low key Design Shanghai, China

    CUBIC3 VISUAL IDENTITY 三立方咖啡品牌视觉设计

    335
    1.4k
    18
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields