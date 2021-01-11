CUBIC3 VISUAL IDENTITY 三立方咖啡品牌视觉设计

CUBIC 3 VISUAL IDENTITY 三立方咖啡品牌视觉设计
三立方以(m)³作为LOGO符号,立方符号象征每一个独立的个体.立方个体的聚集,成为更大的群体,即「小众聚集,发挥大众力量」.多个独立个体的融合,也寓意三立方的包容与聚集为力量的品牌主张. 三立方是生活咖啡精品化潮流的探索者,希望成为大家都乐于分享的精品咖啡品牌.
(m)³ as a logo symbolizes individuals, and the gathering of individuals will become a bigger group, namely, “smallness gathers to highlight the power of masses”. The fusion of multiple individuals indicates (m)³’s brand concept of being inclusive and collective. (m)³ has been exploring the trend of specialty coffee in life, and it aims to be a specialty coffee brand that can be shared by all.
Design & Photography
low key Design
Year 2021
