Vineart
G A V I
Gavi is a noble town located in Piedmont, one of the most famous region of wine production. Its hills are committed to the production of white wine, requested in many parts of the world.
The vineyards are planted to get the most sunlight possible during the year. This condition makes the winegrower changes often the direction of the vines, which get their seasonal colors, depending on the grapes type.
Our project focuses on zenithal photographic captures of imponent human intervention, in Gavi, during the autumn season.