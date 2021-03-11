Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Animated worlds
Thomas Dubois
Animated Worlds
A series of animated worlds translating dreams into motion






Fleeting lights

The Fleeting lights and ephemeral fumes of a city animate even 
the smallest fraction of a being.





Rain

The labyrinthine paths which never seem to end, taking
one forward, on and on, with their flow, adding stairs
to the sky and above; seeming a gateway to a dream.





J-Fish

There are dreamlike cities: imaginable things can be dreamed of, but the most puzzling dream is the one that conceals a desire or a fear.







    Thomas Dubois Montpellier, France

    Animated worlds

