Beddingen Kulturhus/

Kulturkollektiv Bodø





Beddingen kulturhus is the latest addition to the cultural scene in Bodø. Managed by Kulturkollektivet Bodø, Beddingen kulturhus is an independent scene for production and exhibition of art, workshops, concerts, seminars, and the occasional party.

We were asked to come up with not one but two identities, one for the venue and one for the organization that manages Beddingen kulturhus.



Our solution was a symbol built from basic shapes which form the letters B and K. By moving the shapes around, both entities have their respective symbols giving them their own distinct logos which at the same time are clearly related. These shapes also became the building blocks of the identity, which is purposely kept flexible and loose, to accommodate all the different arts and events that Beddingen communicates. This flexibility is continued in the color palette and the design system, providing Beddingen and Kulturkollektivet with the freedom of expression they need, within a defined system that ensures a consistent look and feel for both identities.



