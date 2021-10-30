Eonic Experts in Electromobility













Experts in

electromobility.













The technologies of tomorrow are approaching fast. The best proof is the growth of brands such as our latest partner Eonic - a company specializing in electromobility services.





Our studio has been invited to design a visual identification system that will reflect the technological nature of the brand, but also a website that will tell more about the benefits of using electric vehicles.





For identification, we have chosen the grayscale and a vivid yellow complementary color. The logo refers to the road traveled by electric vehicles.





















