Eonic Experts in Electromobility
Multiple Owners
Experts in
electromobility.



The technologies of tomorrow are approaching fast. The best proof is the growth of brands such as our latest partner Eonic - a company specializing in electromobility services.

Our studio has been invited to design a visual identification system that will reflect the technological nature of the brand, but also a website that will tell more about the benefits of using electric vehicles.

For identification, we have chosen the grayscale and a vivid yellow complementary color. The logo refers to the road traveled by electric vehicles.





247studio branding earth eco Ecology electromobility gdynia logo planet typography
    Owners

    user's avatar
    247 Studio Gdynia, Poland
    user's avatar
    Oskar Podolski Warsaw, Poland
    user's avatar
    Karol Imialkowski Gdynia, Poland
    user's avatar
    Zuza Rogala Gdynia, Poland
    user's avatar
    Bartosz Kruszyński Gdynia, Poland

