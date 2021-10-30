Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Linc Magazine
Jiaqi Wang
Behance.net
Commissioned By LINC Magazine for the cover issue illustration
Art direction by ​​​​​​​Elena Papageorghiou
1. The transformation of our jobs, how the pandemic has brought many to make big changes in their profession.
Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial magazine pandemic portrait wfh work from home
Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial magazine pandemic portrait wfh work from home
Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial magazine pandemic portrait wfh work from home
2. The transformation of where we work, the physical place, and how this has affected how we work. How people have moved to work in co-working places or co-working places closer to nature, how we have passed from a 9 to 5 office job to work while we are in more exotic places, out of the city.
Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial magazine pandemic portrait wfh work from home
Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial magazine pandemic portrait wfh work from home
Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial magazine pandemic portrait wfh work from home
3. The transformation and transplanting of our world to the digital realm. How we work online, converse online, meet people online, and interact this way in our work but also in our free time
Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial magazine pandemic portrait wfh work from home
Character design Digital Art Drawing editorial magazine pandemic portrait wfh work from home
Image may contain: cartoon and screenshot
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon and illustration
Image may contain: cartoon, map and illustration
Thank you for watching 
You can follow my instagram for more update!
Linc Magazine
84
264
4
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Jiaqi Wang Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Linc Magazine

    84
    264
    4
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields