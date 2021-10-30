Commissioned By LINC Magazine for the cover issue illustration
Art direction by Elena Papageorghiou
1. The transformation of our jobs, how the pandemic has brought many to make big changes in their profession.
2. The transformation of where we work, the physical place, and how this has affected how we work. How people have moved to work in co-working places or co-working places closer to nature, how we have passed from a 9 to 5 office job to work while we are in more exotic places, out of the city.
3. The transformation and transplanting of our world to the digital realm. How we work online, converse online, meet people online, and interact this way in our work but also in our free time