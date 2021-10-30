Weiss x Arual ║ Christmas collection

For the 2021 Christmas collection of the French chocolate factory WeissI have imagined several products around the theme "starry night on the cocoa plantation" Welcome in my universe between the milky way and the tropical garden. From this collaboration came an advent calendar, two boxes, a chocolate moulding, as well as recipes inspired by my work and co-created by the Pastry Chef Jonathan Chauve and myself.
1- The Advent Calendar
2 - The Chocolate boxes
3 - The recipes
The first researches
The first recipe that we co-created with the pastry chef Jonathan Chauve is the Christmas log. We were inspired by my drawings, keeping the feline side with the leopard pattern as well as the vegetation present in the illustration of the advent calendar.
Bûche Sauvage - Jonathan Chauve
The second dessert represents a star. It is a combination of finishes and textures that reflect the two themes,
jungle and astronomy, although the star although the star predominates in its shape and brilliance.
Comète - Jonathan Chauve
4 - The stores windows
I also had the chance to design the store windows to showcase our Christmas collection.