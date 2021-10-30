Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Weiss x Arual ║ Christmas collection
Laura Lhuillier
Behance.net
Christmas collection
2021

For the 2021 Christmas collection of the French chocolate factory Weiss I have imagined several products around the theme "starry night on the cocoa plantation" Welcome in my universe between the milky way and the tropical garden. From this collaboration came an advent calendar, two boxes, a chocolate moulding, as well as recipes inspired by my work and co-created by the Pastry Chef Jonathan Chauve and myself. 

1- The Advent Calendar
advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
The Advent Calendar
advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
2 - The Chocolate boxes

advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
3 - The recipes

advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
The first researches
The first recipe that we co-created with the pastry chef Jonathan Chauve is the Christmas log. We were inspired by my drawings, keeping the feline side with the leopard pattern as well as the vegetation present in the illustration of the advent calendar.
advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
Bûche Sauvage - Jonathan Chauve

The second dessert represents a star. It is a combination of finishes and textures that reflect the two themes, 
jungle and astronomy, although the star although the star predominates in its shape and brilliance.

advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
Comète - Jonathan Chauve
advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
4 - The stores windows
I also had the chance to design the store windows to showcase our Christmas collection.
advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
First researches
advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
advent calendar chocolate chocolate packaging Christmas Cocoa Food Packaging ILLUSTRATION jungle Packaging pattern
​​​​​​​Thank you ♥︎
Discover the collection here 🍫

Photos : Marion Dubanchet 
Vidéos : Thomas Herbin
Pastry chef : Jonathan Chauve





Weiss x Arual ║ Christmas collection
40
237
7
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Laura Lhuillier Lyon, France

    Weiss x Arual ║ Christmas collection

    40
    237
    7
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives