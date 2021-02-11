











In 2020, an extraordinary building was constructed on the Rhine kilometre 740, which also houses the interdisciplinary specialist clinic RKM 740.

Here, a wide variety of conventional medical services are combined with natural healing methods such as traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurvedic medicine to create a holistic approach for national and international patients.

In order to bring all these ideas under one roof, a corporate design was needed that resembled a "white canvas": playable, variable and as easy to use as possible.

The word mark RKM takes up the architectural features of the building and is complemented by a complete, individual set of numbers 0-9 as well as special characters. These are used in the on-site signage system. In order to make it as easy and flexible as possible for the start-up to work, we used the Arial system font for the typography, which is used in a mathematical system. In addition to the basic equipment such as business cards, letterheads, compliment cards and envelopes, the design system can be found on recipe pads, name tags and many other elements.











