/identity /packaging





Ginori LCDC Collection





A refined collection of home fragrances where the historic coat of arms of the Medici family becomes its inspiring, modern and elegant symbol.





CLIENT

For almost three hundred years, Ginori 1735 has been one of the leading brands in the world in the lifestyle luxury goods sector, an expression of Italian excellence in pure porcelain and in design of the highest quality. Ginori 1735 has always been associated with big names in fashion, art, design, architecture, cinema and home furnishings, bringing together age-old techniques with its ever-contemporary taste, to create products which are the fruit of leading visionaries.





ASSIGNMENT

Known for a unique sensibility manifest in a love of Italian culture, color, art and hospitality, the new Ginori forwards a Modern Renaissance — a rebirth and rediscovery of the pleasure, personal expression, and art of everyday life. The LCDC Home fragrance collection embraces this new vision with a celebration of the characters that in a creative imagination created the community around Queen Caterina de’ Medici. A model of visionary femininity capable of embody a modern elegance. We were asked to create a package for the different characters designed by Luca Nichetto.





SOLUTION

We had to design a set of boxes for 8 different objects/characters, that’s the number of members of Caterina de’ Medici community – each with its own meaning and features. Besides, each character is available in three different fragrances in form of candles or incense also inserted in specific packs and sold both with the characters and separately. Considering all the different objects our goal was to gather everything in a unique symbol and belief, therefore the Medici coat of arms became our key visual representing the modern renaissance and the collection itself with a spark. Colors and finishing on the primary packs refer to a royal palette whereas the secondary packs (candles and incense) colors refer to the different fragrances with a pastel tones.





PROCESS

We designed 5 different formats in order to optimize the different objects sizes. To enhance the elegance of the collection, the coat of arms is printed with a rusty gold foil. A band white and lucid as porcelain wraps each box carrying info of its content.





---





Davide Mosconi Executive Creative Director:





---



