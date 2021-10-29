Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Rain look
Gobi Desert
Rain look
The Gobi is a desert terrain covered with coarse sand and gravel on a hard soil layer. According to the origin, the gravel Gobi can be divided into three types: weathered, water-based and aeolian.The formation process is dominated by accumulation, and the main reason for its formation is alluvial accumulation due to floods. As a result of years of sun, rain and gale erosion, the edges and corners are gradually rounded and become what we call stone. In this way, the Gobi Desert was formed.
    Rain look

