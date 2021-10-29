Gobi Desert
The Gobi is a desert terrain covered with coarse sand and gravel on a hard soil layer. According to the origin, the gravel Gobi can be divided into three types: weathered, water-based and aeolian.The formation process is dominated by accumulation, and the main reason for its formation is alluvial accumulation due to floods. As a result of years of sun, rain and gale erosion, the edges and corners are gradually rounded and become what we call stone. In this way, the Gobi Desert was formed.