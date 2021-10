This book was written by Anderson Novello, beautifully designed by Debora Marquesi, and published only in Brazil by Cortez Editora. If you want to purchase it please visit the publisher's website: https://www.cortezeditora.com.br/produto/as-tres-tias-de-matias-2381.







In case you live in Brazil you can send a WhatsApp message to author's team to have your signed edition: