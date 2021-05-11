Sydney Film Festival Identity 2021





Technicolour passion, now (back) in widescreen.





During the pandemic, we could watch films. But only at home. Mostly alone. On our (comparatively) small screens. It just wasn’t the same.





With the Sydney Film Festival returning just as lockdown restrictions eased in NSW, we knew this was the perfect opportunity to celebrate what we’d all had to go without for so long – gathering together, in those big, projector-lit rooms. Laughing, cheering and gasping together. Simply feeling together.



It’s a simple, beautiful thing – and it was coming back. And our bright, bold, and endlessly

energetic identity could give it the comeback party it deserved.







