I started the Brikfont project earlier this year (2021) partly as a distraction and partly as a means to explore the idea that creativity thrives on restriction. The success of the Lego system is that concept writ large, as almost everything imaginable has been created in Lego in some way, but the subtleties and nuance of type design often struggle with the 'resolution' - curves and diagonal strokes in particular. I've always taken pleasure in mixing disciplines and working in unexpected ways and this felt like a nice extension of that area of my work.