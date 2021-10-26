Brikfont
I started the Brikfont project earlier this year (2021) partly as a distraction and partly as a means to explore the idea that creativity thrives on restriction. The success of the Lego system is that concept writ large, as almost everything imaginable has been created in Lego in some way, but the subtleties and nuance of type design often struggle with the 'resolution' - curves and diagonal strokes in particular. I've always taken pleasure in mixing disciplines and working in unexpected ways and this felt like a nice extension of that area of my work.
I've also enjoyed the rigidity of modular type design, and Brikfont is kind of a quest to find the perfect modular typeface in Lego. I'm not yet 100% sure on what qualifies as a success right now; whether it's something that works well in-spite of the medium's restrictions, or something that embraces and celebrates those restrictive aspects, but it's fun nerdy stuff and there's a little learning in there to be had as well, I hope.
The project, so far, comprises a mixture of studies of existing fonts and original designs. Along the way I've also dipped into various designers' works including Wim Crouwel and The Designers Republic.
The project, so far, comprises a mixture of studies of existing fonts and original designs. Along the way I've also dipped into various designers' works including Wim Crouwel and The Designers Republic.