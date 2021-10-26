The Barraquer Ophthalmology Centre is a leading medical institution for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of eye conditions. Backed by 80 years of experience and a multidisciplinary team of more than 30 highly qualified ophthalmologists, Barraquer has strengthened its position as a centre of excellence in its sector.





As part of our ongoing work with them, we have refined their symbol, rationalized their corporate applications and brand manual, designed several editorial pieces or illustrated more than 70 pathologies and treatments.