Havas Health and You — Brand Identity

























​​​​​​​Project — Havas Health and You

Client — Havas





Background

Havas Health & You are a global network focussed on the betterment of the health of humanity. A network of 350 agencies and 4000 individuals.





We worked to extensively with the network across the UK and US to create a new brand positioning based

around ‘human purpose’, celebrated through the thousands of individual stories of the network that allow the company to truly reflect humanity in all its guises.























