Havas Health and You — Brand Identity
Multiple Owners
​​​​​​​Project — Havas Health and You 
Client — Havas

Background
Havas Health & You are a global network focussed on the betterment of the health of humanity. A network of 350 agencies and 4000 individuals.

We worked to extensively with the network across the UK and US to create a new brand positioning based
around ‘human purpose’, celebrated through the thousands of individual stories of the network that allow the company to truly reflect humanity in all its guises.






Thinking
A key takeaway from the audit and strategic phases was for the world of healthcare to be a truer reflection of the frailties and fragilities of life and to convey the spectrum of emotions and perspectives that everyone experiences. To celebrate human endeavour whilst never shying from the harsher realities of life.

As the worlds largest health network, we felt that nobody was better placed to reflect this and looked to bring the experiences of the people of HHY to the fore. In short, We Are You.








Logo
Due to the prominence and visibility within the Havas network, we felt it appropriate to bring the logo in line
with global standards to help stem inconsistencies on the trickle down.

Bridge
The Havas ‘Bridge’ identifier was redrawn and used as a key feature throughout applications to further reinforce global standards.








Output
The brand look created was vibrant and present – in the moment but not of the moment. Built with a design system that flexes and morphs with the times, the content and the audience.

Unashamedly bold, colourful and alive in visual and verbal tone, unafraid to look and sound different, all in the spirit of leading the industry into a new era for health.








Internal Swag
A notepad may contain something as simple as a shopping list or the next game-changing idea. With this in mind, branded internal-only items take on a single word allow the user to interpret in their own way.







Strategy, Brand, Design + Concept 
Ensemble

