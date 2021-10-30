暴行終止 Endtrocity【XIX】｜實體專輯裝幀設計

XIX | Endtrocity





In today's society, there are different stories under the seemingly same body. The turntable on the face shows that different things will be faced with different appearances. Like this album, it is a little bit rampant in melancholy, and a little bit in the storm. Tranquility brings you all kinds of stories and changes in sound. The content also continues to disassemble the structure. Each component corresponds to the lyrics to express various emotions, like the structure of a person. Each part has its own personality.



