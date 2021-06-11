DORITOS - " DIA DE LOS MUERTOS "

Fina Frontier and Zombie Studio combined with agency Slap Global to create a 3D character animation for Doritos for the “Day of the Dead” festivities, in which many Mexicans and Latin Americans honor deceased loved ones.Released as part of the #PrideAllYear campaign, the humourous tale features a family coming together at the cemetery to bring “oferendas” to Alberto, a beloved brother and uncle who we soon learn has taken many secrets to the afterlife. Following a surprising revelation, love wins the day, and the family welcomes Alberto’s new companion, Mario, as one of their own, leaving us with the message that “it’s never too late to be your true self.”