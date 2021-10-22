Visual Identity and packaging line for Santo Cielo, a Chinese delicatessen brand that imports traditional Spanish products into China. The project aims to celebrate Spain’s culture by capturing the vibrancy of its character.





“¡Santo Cielo!” (similar to Oh My God! in English) is a Spanish expression used to show astonishment when something amazes us. The symbol is made out of exclamation marks to play with this idea, representing a holy halo.



