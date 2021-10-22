PolyU Fashion Show 2021

ITC organized PolyU Fashion Show annually to feature the creative and talented designs of graduating students. The event is also an unforgettable and rewarding experience for students, the industry as well as the general public.





After the collaboration back in 2017, atelier avocado was invited again in 2021 for the creation of the show's visual identity. Capturing the aesthetics of “moulding”, the key visual epitomizes the monumental moments of the graduates showcasing their final endeavors with their very original passion and talent before leaving school. The “moulding” also artistically expresses the dual-nature in fashion making, infusing craftsmanship and manufacturing into a unique type of art form. A set of customized typography is also developed, applied in various collaterals and brochure that accentuates the quirkiness and uncompromising spirits found in the graduation pieces.







