DIMI
Monumento Co
brand identity branding ILLUSTRATION Logo Design mexico monterrey Packaging philadelphia typography visual identity
Dimi founder, Jeff, looks up to bring back the nostalgic quality of the all time American bakery classics by offering convenient single-serve desserts that are batch-made in Philadelphia. Handcrafted elements were crucial for our work to do some justice to the small-batch nature of Dimi, with a custom wordmark and a set of illustrations of the main contents of each flavor, also made by hand. Light and timeless typography and color palettes were defined for the completion of this expression of branding of comfort. Find out more at eatdimi.com



visit monumento.co & follow us on Instagram




DIMI
