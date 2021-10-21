Sonos Accessories Packaging





To compliment the robust redesign of Sonos’ next generation of packaging, we created a modular sub-system that allows for the growth and flexibility of new products and accessories as the Sonos product line expands. Creating a consistent system across many regions and even more products—we were able to maintain the spirit of the Sonos brand, without losing sight of the sustainable, economical and functional goals of the larger packaging system.





Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas

Creative Direction: Brett Newman

Design: Carl-Hampus Vallin, Hanna Göransson, Olivia Ward