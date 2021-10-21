Sonos Accessories Packaging

Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
To compliment the robust redesign of Sonos’ next generation of packaging, we created a modular sub-system that allows for the growth and flexibility of new products and accessories as the Sonos product line expands. Creating a consistent system across many regions and even more products—we were able to maintain the spirit of the Sonos brand, without losing sight of the sustainable, economical and functional goals of the larger packaging system.

Studio: Hybrid Design / Hybrid-Design.com
Executive Creative Direction: Dora Drimalas
Creative Direction: Brett Newman
Design: Carl-Hampus Vallin, Hanna Göransson, Olivia Ward
Case Study Photography: Rob Williamson
branding ILLUSTRATION Packaging print
