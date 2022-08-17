Blog
Arts 56
BULLSEYE ˙
“Art At Heart”

Located in the heart of Brussels, the Arts 56 building conveys a strong brutalist and minimalist feel, typical of the 60s architecture: noble and sustainable materials such as natural stone and rare wood, very large but well defined spaces, monumental rather than functional approach.  

In collaboration with Ncbham, this identity project aims to give soul to the building's identity, having as its foundations the points of architecture and interior design that the Ncbham’s team had in mind to develop.

Also a signage system was developed with an harmonious grid, chosen to complement some arquitectural and furniture elements present in different spaces.



Art Direction / Design
Bullseye aim on branding

Interior Design
NCBHAM.be

Photography
Thibault De Schepper

2019
