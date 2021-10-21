Future Of Home | NYC

Branding | Future Of Home





I recently had the pleasure of working with the team at BOH to help out on the branding for the Future Of Home Expo in New York City. This expo is a prestigious one in it's field with many renowned and respected speakers and events taking place.





The branding was a great success with feedback from visitors loving the branding. The brand design was something very different for this type of Expo in this field and many where refreshingly surprised and the fun approach taken.



