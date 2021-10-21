Future Of Home | NYC

Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Branding | Future Of Home

I recently had the pleasure of working with the team at BOH to help out on the branding for the Future Of Home Expo in New York City. This expo is a prestigious one in it's field with many renowned and respected speakers and events taking place. 

The branding was a great success with feedback from visitors loving the branding. The brand design was something very different for this type of Expo in this field and many where refreshingly surprised and the fun approach taken.

The design drove all of the built elements from the stage to the bars to the sponsor activations, furniture choices, printed collateral and signage and badging.​​​​​​​
Thanks for taking a look.
Please stay connected on Twitter and Instagram




