Louise Michel Social Centre - Visual identity

Louise Michel Social Centre

Welcoming and valuing

Located in Neuilly-sur-Marne and recently renovated, the Louise Michel Social Centre (CSLM) suffers from a lack of recognition and identification despite its key role in the neighbourhood. A place of welcome and sharing, aimed at all publics, in all age groups and all cultures, the CSLM supports the development of people's human qualities by focusing on the sharing of each person's gifts.





Workshops, cultural and artistic activities, listening, resources, early childhood, the centre is a real place of life open to all.



