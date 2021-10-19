Louise Michel Social Centre - Visual identity

Louise Michel Social Centre
Welcoming and valuing
Located in Neuilly-sur-Marne and recently renovated, the Louise Michel Social Centre (CSLM) suffers from a lack of recognition and identification despite its key role in the neighbourhood. A place of welcome and sharing, aimed at all publics, in all age groups and all cultures, the CSLM supports the development of people's human qualities by focusing on the sharing of each person's gifts.
Workshops, cultural and artistic activities, listening, resources, early childhood, the centre is a real place of life open to all.
How can we make the values of the project visible and understandable and give a voice to the social centre, in order to help them in their mission of welcoming and enhancing people?
A roof
Designed by Agence Philéas, the architecture of the Louise Michel Social Centre is integrated into a larger complex, including other public services. The building's pediment is made up of obliques, the roof-shaped point of which stands above the centre's entrance. This angle is the starting point of the visual identity principle.
No walls
Openness being the key value of the Social Centre's project, it is the starting point of the creative thinking. A roof, no wall, to symbolise the welcoming qualities and accessibility of the center.
Adaptation of the logo to the themes of the project
The title logo can be replaced by terms from the lexical fields of the main themes of activity.
Participative posters
Poster backgrounds are designed and made available to the management and staff. By writing, copying, imagining and drawing, it becomes very easy to create visuals or to spread any kind of message inside and outside the Social Centre. These templates can also be used as a basis for drawing activities for children, and as a teaching aid for newcomers learning the language.
Examples of impromptu posters. The staff has a set of posters at its disposal to communicate messages, information and thoughts independently. The Social Centre has its own voice. This participative system makes it possible to involve the teams and the public in the centre's communication.
The posters are imagined in motion, to communicate on social networks, underlining the living and human side of the social centre.