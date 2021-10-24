Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avatar
Riga International Film Festival 2020
Multiple Owners
Behance.net


RIGA IFF taking place for the seventh time gathered viewers, filmmakers and film professionals to once more face the unknown and make it their own. Inviting their audiences to awaken their desire for adventure and discovery, because of the innovations weaving through the programming as well as the format – the festival was ready to take place both in person and online, depending on what the unknown future will bring.


art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity


We worked with the RIGA IFF team to develop a visual identity for 2020 using collages that depict various different ‘screenshots’ of the now – that we know. The distortion technique blurs the borders between the different associations and fragments – turning it into a blurred story and questioning what it might feel like for one to live in times like these. The observer is invited to observe the visual, wonder and question it, and potentially find comfort in it and its soft blur.


art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity




art direction Event Branding festival poster typography Advertising branding campaign editorial visual identity
Riga International Film Festival 2020
84
415
11
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Associates, Partners et Sons Riga, Latvia
    user's avatar
    Dans Jirgensons Riga, Latvia

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Associates, Partners et Sons Riga, Latvia

    Riga International Film Festival 2020

    We worked with the RIGA IFF team to develop a visual identity for 2020 using collages that depict various different ‘screenshots’ of the now – th Read More
    84
    415
    11
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives