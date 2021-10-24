Riga International Film Festival 2020

RIGA IFF taking place for the seventh time gathered viewers, filmmakers and film professionals to once more face the unknown and make it their own. Inviting their audiences to awaken their desire for adventure and discovery, because of the innovations weaving through the programming as well as the format – the festival was ready to take place both in person and online, depending on what the unknown future will bring.
We worked with the RIGA IFF team to develop a visual identity for 2020 using collages that depict various different ‘screenshots’ of the now – that we know. The distortion technique blurs the borders between the different associations and fragments – turning it into a blurred story and questioning what it might feel like for one to live in times like these. The observer is invited to observe the visual, wonder and question it, and potentially find comfort in it and its soft blur.
Associates, Partners et Sons, 2020
Follow us on Instagram:
Team:
Credits:→ Pēteris Vīksna (Photography)