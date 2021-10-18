Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Seven days. Seven digital paintings
Guenter Zimmermann
Behance.net
Seven days. Seven digital paintings
Digital Art digital illustration digital painting ILLUSTRATION ipad pro narrative portrait Realism
Day 1: I will tell you how things began. I packed my bags for the long voyage to New York.
Digital Art digital illustration digital painting ILLUSTRATION ipad pro narrative portrait Realism
Day 2: Becoming silent, pretending nothing is wrong. The storm caused a breakdown in the communications system.
Digital Art digital illustration digital painting ILLUSTRATION ipad pro narrative portrait Realism
Day 3: Jealousy has been speculated to be a potential factor in incidences of aggression or emotional tension in sheep.
Digital Art digital illustration digital painting ILLUSTRATION ipad pro narrative portrait Realism
Day 4: Acting rude. We had a technical problem, it was nobody's fault.
Digital Art digital illustration digital painting ILLUSTRATION ipad pro narrative portrait Realism
Day 5: Trying to make partner feel guilty. My phone suddenly malfunctioned, so I could not call.
Digital Art digital illustration digital painting ILLUSTRATION ipad pro narrative portrait Realism
Day 6: Observing rival, trying to restrict contact with partner. Slamming doors.
Digital Art digital illustration digital painting ILLUSTRATION ipad pro narrative portrait Realism
Day 7: Tricking partner to test loyalty. We ferried to the island and reached our destination soon after.
Seven days. Seven digital paintings
46
348
6
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Guenter Zimmermann Berlin, Germany

    Seven days. Seven digital paintings

    46
    348
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields