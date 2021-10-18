Seven days. Seven digital paintings
Day 1: I will tell you how things began. I packed my bags for the long voyage to New York.
Day 2: Becoming silent, pretending nothing is wrong. The storm caused a breakdown in the communications system.
Day 3: Jealousy has been speculated to be a potential factor in incidences of aggression or emotional tension in sheep.
Day 4: Acting rude. We had a technical problem, it was nobody's fault.
Day 5: Trying to make partner feel guilty. My phone suddenly malfunctioned, so I could not call.
Day 6: Observing rival, trying to restrict contact with partner. Slamming doors.
Day 7: Tricking partner to test loyalty. We ferried to the island and reached our destination soon after.