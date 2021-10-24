Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Bioscript — Identity
Multiple Owners
Project — Bioscript strategic positioning and rebrand
Client — Bioscript Group

 
Background
Established in 2005, Bioscript form a unified network of services to support their global pharmaceutical clients including regulatory support, market access and strategic medical communications.

The growth of the group required a new positioning and visual identity to better reflect their expanded proposition. We were tasked with creating a strategic direction. The nature of their sector means Bioscript’s work is constantly evolving, progressing and shifting. 





Thinking
The concept was formed around the idea of ‘perpetual understanding’, a notion that every programme of work has been informed by past learnings and will continue to do so – from scientific fact through to cultural truths.

This was delivered through an ‘ellipsis’ identifier, referencing three key parts of their process – information, understanding and realisation. The symbol was the moved on from the three roundels to quite literally square the circle.





Delivery
Application was clean and simple, with colour through imagery, a strong editorial approach to layout and constantly evolving graphic collages that reference back to their spectrum of work (from scientific papers to launch campaign materials and all in-between).






Brand, Design + Concept 
Ensemble

    Steven Waring Manchester, United Kingdom
    user's avatar
    Martin James Power Manchester, United Kingdom

    Project Made For

    user's avatar
    Ensemble Manchester, United Kingdom

