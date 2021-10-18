BLADE RUNNER LOGOTYPES & SYMBOLS

BLADE RUNNER

Inspired and influenced by the cinematographic Blade Runner film adaptations, this series is a typographic and iconographic excursion, which, with the help of its own visual language, is oriented towards the visualizations of the filmmakers.





The specially designed typography picks up both the oppressive and dystopian mood in a technically advanced era, and depicts both supporting actors as well as protagonists & antagonists.





Complementary typography: Almaq Refined & 兰亭黑-简





-





刀锋战士​​​​​​​

受电影《银翼杀手》改编的启发和影响，这个系列是一次字体和图标的旅行，在其自身视觉语言的帮助下，明显面向电影制片人的视觉化。





特别设计的排版既抓住了技术先进时代的压迫感，也抓住了歇斯底里的气氛，并描绘了配角和主角与反面人物。





相互补充的字体: Almaq Refined & 兰亭黑-简















