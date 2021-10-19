Situated at the corner of Hurontario Street and Fairview Road East in Mississauga’s city centre, a contemporary community will take shape. Developed by Edenshaw with design by Core Architects and Cecconi Simone, Alba will rise 32 storeys above the bustling downtown intersection – its fluid, curvilinear form offering sweeping views of its surroundings. With a reputation for sustainable and innovative building practices, Edenshaw is one of Canada’s most trusted and progressive boutique residential developers, and Alba is their newest addition to Mississauga’s residential landscape.



