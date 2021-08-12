DIGITAL REVOLUTIONS

-
D I G I T A L R E V O L U T I O N S
-
-
A collection of 45 frames, where each one is a revolution within a one-minute 45 rpm loop.
-
This project represents the digital and technological revolution that we are constantly experiencing.
It's like a wheel that doesn't stop spinning, and spins faster and faster.
The shapes and 45 rpm speed are reminiscent of vinyl SPs, adding a nostalgic, retro-futuristic touch to the project.
-
-
D I G I T A L R E V O L U T I O N S
-
-
45 items
4000x4000px
-
1 Video loop
1920x1080px
60sec
-
Full NFT collection available on OpenSea
-