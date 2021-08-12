Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
DIGITAL REVOLUTIONS
RETOKA .
Behance.net
-     
D  I  G  I  T  A  L      R  E  V  O  L  U  T  I  O  N  S
-


-
A collection of 45 frames, where each one is a revolution within a one-minute 45 rpm loop.
-
This project represents the digital and technological revolution that we are constantly experiencing.
It's like a wheel that doesn't stop spinning, and spins faster and faster.
The shapes and 45 rpm speed are reminiscent of vinyl SPs, adding a nostalgic, retro-futuristic touch to the project.
-




colors digital disc lines loop motion revolution rings RPM speed
colors digital disc lines loop motion revolution rings RPM speed
colors digital disc lines loop motion revolution rings RPM speed
-     
D  I  G  I  T  A  L      R  E  V  O  L  U  T  I  O  N  S
-


-
45 items
4000x4000px
-
1 Video loop
1920x1080px
60sec​​​​​​​
-
Full NFT collection available on OpenSea
-



DIGITAL REVOLUTIONS
200
1.3k
6
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    RETOKA . Barcelona, Spain

    DIGITAL REVOLUTIONS

    A collection of 45 frames, where each one is a revolution within a one-minute 45 rpm loop. This project represents the digital and technological Read More
    200
    1.3k
    6
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields