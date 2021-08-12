DIGITAL REVOLUTIONS

-

D I G I T A L R E V O L U T I O N S

-









-

A collection of 45 frames, where each one is a revolution within a one-minute 45 rpm loop.

-

This project represents the digital and technological revolution that we are constantly experiencing.

It's like a wheel that doesn't stop spinning, and spins faster and faster.

The shapes and 45 rpm speed are reminiscent of vinyl SPs, adding a nostalgic, retro-futuristic touch to the project.

-