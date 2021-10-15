Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
WOLF - FUTURE APPLIED
Mateusz Pałka
SymbolStudio©

www.symbolstudio.pl

WOLF - FUTURE APPLIED

WOLF is a GROUP consisting of three unique brands (3D/Studio/ Edu) where each has unique skills that complement each other. WOLF use the technologies of 3D printing, scanning and the modelling of objects for creating impossible and unique.
For the WOLF brand, we have developed a brand architecture that organized and unified the identification of the entire group. During the design process, we focused on the form of the logo, which became the interpretation of the brand's services (3D printing, scanning and digitization). The sign has also become the foundation for building the entire visual strategy. Its spatial form was used in all elements of identification.

Scope of work: 
‣ Target group analysis 
‣ Redesign logo 
‣ Visual strategy 
‣ Brandbook 
‣ Design of identification elements 
‣ Animations 
‣ Photo session and promo video 
‣ Website design
3d printing 3D scanning innovation Photogrammetry symbol studio Technology visual strategy wolf logo
