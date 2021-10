It is Futura's core to always have skin in the game. It is vital for us to showcase our range of skill and abilities through every project, leaving a part of us in each one of them.

Superlative, for us, reflects the most iconic features of these brands, all imprinted in one of every designer's favorite items, the sneaker. This exploration is Futura's way to, as some might say, leave everything on the court.





Art Direction: by Futura

3D & Image Making: by Futura