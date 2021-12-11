Haematopoiesis I

H A E M A T O P O I E S I S I

Hematopoiesis is the process of formation of blood cellular components, and therefore life.

15 pleomorphic adenomas that were located around my head and neck. I went through several surgeries to remove them and reconstruct my facial nerve, as well as almost thirty radiotherapy sessions to

This is the first release of a total of 280 images created during the last five months, 50 cells handcrafted one by one with paint, liquid thickener, ferrofluid and magnets, then photographed to create this collection. Every cell is unique and will be a key into my artistic journey. This project was inspired by my very personal experiences so I discovered the Hematopoiesis process, while I was looking for treatments for more than

According to the opinion of an expert researcher in the Hematopoiesis process:

‘’ The images look very organic, some of them are specially close to how real hematopoietic cells look like trough a microscope, so this project could have an interesting use for us to show and explain more visually how the process is repeated thousand of hundreds of times in our body ’’





These images are royalty free for editorial and non-commercial uses in magazines, medical journals, books, publications, universities, projects and everything else related with the research and treatment of cancer and rare diseases.

