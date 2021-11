Haematopoiesis I

This is the first release of a total of 280 images created during the last five months, 50 cells handcrafted one by one with paint, liquid thickener, ferrofluid and magnets, then photographed to create this collection. Every cell is unique and will be a key into my artistic journey. This project was inspired by my very personal experiences so I discovered the Hematopoiesis process, while I was looking for treatments for more than

15 pleomorphic adenomas that were located around my head and neck. I went through several surgeries to remove them and reconstruct my facial nerve, as well as almost thirty radiotherapy sessions to