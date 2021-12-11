Haematopoiesis I

H A E M A T O P O I E S I S I
Hematopoiesis is the process of formation of blood cellular components, and therefore life.
This is the first release of a total of 280 images created during the last five months, 50 cells handcrafted one by one with paint, liquid thickener, ferrofluid and magnets, then photographed to create this collection. Every cell is unique and will be a key into my artistic journey. This project was inspired by my very personal experiences so I discovered the Hematopoiesis process, while I was looking for treatments for more than 15 pleomorphic adenomas that were located around my head and neck. I went through several surgeries to remove them and reconstruct my facial nerve, as well as almost thirty radiotherapy sessions to prevent these adenomas to appear again.
This chapter is not closed yet, but I really know how lucky I am, that's why I've decided to donate 10% of the primary sales to CRIS Cancer Foundation, they are doing great work investing in the research of cancer to help people fighting this awful disease and I would like to contribute in the best way possible.
According to the opinion of an expert researcher in the Hematopoiesis process:
‘’The images look very organic, some of them are specially close to how real hematopoietic cells look like trough a microscope, so this project could have an interesting use for us to show and explain more visually how the process is repeated thousand of hundreds of times in our body’’
These images are royalty free for editorial and non-commercial uses in magazines, medical journals, books, publications, universities, projects and everything else related with the research and treatment of cancer and rare diseases.
My hope is that you can feel the same inspiration that I felt when you look at these images.
Even when things are complicated, stay positive.
This is the first part of a project series, in the upcoming weeks at the same time than the collection grows in Opensea, I will publish the next parts of the Haematopoiesis project.
