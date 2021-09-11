Brutal East II

Brutal Est vol. II

Build Your Own Concrete Eastern Bloc





This playful and engaging book allows readers to explore and learn about the brutalist and modernist architecture erected in the former Eastern Bloc and ex-Yugoslavia, and build some of their most intriguing edifices, from the massive housing estates in Moscow to the brutal skyline of Tbilisi.

Brutal East vol. II includes chapters with photographs and texts providing a valuable insight into the featured buildings and their history, as well as a foreword by Alexander Ostrogorsky. The book contains nine pre-cut and pre-folded models to press out and assemble with easy-to-follow instructions.





This hardcover volume is the long-awaited follow-up to Zupagrafika's 2017 Brutal East.





9 press-out models to assemble:





Moscow > ‘The House on Chicken Legs’

Tbilisi > ‘Sky-Bridge’ Housing Estate

Kyiv > Hotel Salute

Skopje > Studentski Dom ‘Goce Delčev’

Berlin > Haus der Statistik

Budapest > Havanna Housing Estate

Minsk > ‘Kukuruza’ Housing Complex

Dombay > Hotel Amanauz

Buzludzha > The Monument House of the Bulgarian Communist Party





Author: Zupagrafika (David Navarro & Martyna Sobecka)

Publisher: Zupagrafika

Hardcover | 72 pp | ISBN: 9788395057496

Photographs: David Navarro & Martyna Sobecka (Zupagrafika), Alexander Veryovkin, Balázs Csizik, Les Johnstone, Giorgi Zatiashvili, Tetiana Kabakova, Boris Jurmovski

Copyright © Zupagrafika, 2021​​​​​​​. All rights reserved



