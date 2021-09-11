Brutal East II

Brutal Est vol. II
Build Your Own Concrete Eastern Bloc
This playful and engaging book allows readers to explore and learn about the brutalist and modernist architecture erected in the former Eastern Bloc and ex-Yugoslavia, and build some of their most intriguing edifices, from the massive housing estates in Moscow to the brutal skyline of Tbilisi.
Brutal East vol. II includes chapters with photographs and texts providing a valuable insight into the featured buildings and their history, as well as a foreword by Alexander Ostrogorsky. The book contains nine pre-cut and pre-folded models to press out and assemble with easy-to-follow instructions.
This hardcover volume is the long-awaited follow-up to Zupagrafika's 2017 Brutal East.
9 press-out models to assemble:
Moscow > ‘The House on Chicken Legs’
Tbilisi > ‘Sky-Bridge’ Housing Estate
Kyiv > Hotel Salute
Skopje > Studentski Dom ‘Goce Delčev’
Berlin > Haus der Statistik
Budapest > Havanna Housing Estate
Minsk > ‘Kukuruza’ Housing Complex
Dombay > Hotel Amanauz
Buzludzha > The Monument House of the Bulgarian Communist Party
–
Author: Zupagrafika (David Navarro & Martyna Sobecka)
Publisher: Zupagrafika
Hardcover | 72 pp | ISBN: 9788395057496
Photographs: David Navarro & Martyna Sobecka (Zupagrafika), Alexander Veryovkin, Balázs Csizik, Les Johnstone, Giorgi Zatiashvili, Tetiana Kabakova, Boris Jurmovski
Copyright © Zupagrafika, 2021. All rights reserved