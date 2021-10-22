Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Illustrations Vol. 8
Tavo Montañez
Various illustrations done between January and October 2021, 
for Layered Butter, Xanti Rodríguez/Ospel Films, Stream Elements, Expansión, 
El Malpensante, ATO Records, Hg Estudio, Parallax Studio, 36 Days of Type 
Updates and work in progress on my Instagram account


Space Jam
August, 2021
Client
Layered Butter

About
Ten color screen print and glow in the dark Space Jam poster released 
by Layered Butter magazine to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie.
The poster design includes a couple of original pencil drawings made in size A2 scanned 
and later remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.​​​​​​​


Pasaia
July, 2021
Client
Xanti Rodriguez

About
Poster for the short film "Pasaia" by Xanti Rodriguez and Opel Films, 
premiered in the Festival Internacional de Cine Fantástico de Catalunya.

The poster design includes a couple of original pencil drawings made in size A2 and A4 
scanned and later remastered in Adobe Photoshop.​​​​​​​


Sneakers Generation
August, 2021
Client
Galerie Sakura

About
Custom sneaker created for the colective exhibition "Sneakers generation", the largest sneaker exhibition ever organized, with the participation of 400 international artists. It take place at the Galerie Sakura in Paris, France, 
from September 8 to November 14, 2021. An opportunity to express myself and my style as illustrator.

Artwork was made with acrylic paint, Sharpie markers and bullet-tip Uni-Posca markers on a white Air Jordan 1

Soja
May, 2021
Client
ATO Records

About
Illustration for the new album "Beauty in the Silence" limited edition vinyl by the band Soja 
commissioned by ATO Records under the direction of Bianca Bafitis and Paul Dryden.
The illustration was made in Adobe Photoshop.​​​​​​​
Yann Tiersen
March, 2021
Personal

About
Personal illustration inspired by Yann Tiersen and his music. 
The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.​​​​​​​

The body that I climbed
الجسد الذي تسلّقتُه يومًا
August, 2021
Client
Asmaa Azaizeh

About
illustration for the cover of the book "The Body that I Climbed" written by the poet Asmaa Azaizeh. Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq.​​​​​​​ Art direction by Adam Zuabi



Souvenir #4
April, 2021
Personal

About
The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.​​​​​​​

Tic Tac
January, 2021
Client
Hg Estudio

About
Illustrations commissioned by Hg Estudio for an article about five brand watches written by Ana Laura Solórzano and published by the style guide "El Libro Amarillo 2021" Spring edition that exposes current fashion trends in Mexico. The Illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.

Souvenir #3
April, 2021
Personal

About
The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.​​​​​​​

Pau Donés
June, 2021
Personal

About
Personal illustration inspired by Pau Dones and his music in Jarabe de Palo. 
The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.​​​​​​​

El nuevo modelo de los eléctricos
April, 2021
Client
Revista Expansión

About
Illustration for the article "El nuevo modelo de los eléctricos" about Tesla not inventing plug-in cars, but he did devise a successful business model to market them. The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.

8 Pasos para alejarse de lo relatable
February, 2021
Client
Revista El Malpensante

About
Illustration for an article written by Nicolás Rodríguez Sanabria and published by the magazine El Malpensate issue 227 from Bogotá, Colombia. The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.

Durango
July, 2021
Client
Hg Estudio

About
Illustrations commissioned by Hg Estudio for an article about Durango State and Durango street (Palacio de Hierro) written by Ana Laura Solórzano and published by the style guide "El Libro Amarillo 2021" Fall edition that exposes current fashion trends in Mexico. The Illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.​​​​​​​
Nuevo Capítulo
May, 2021
Client
Revista Expansión

About
Illustration for the article "Nuevo Capítulo" about the merger of Univision with Televisa and its clear objectives: to strengthen its telecommunications business and conquer a market of 600 million Spanish speakers. Written by Zyanya López and published by Expansión. The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.​​​​​​​

Stream Elements
January, 2021
Client
Stream Elements

About
Set of Illustrations commissioned by Stream Elements to celebrate its 5th Anniversary and some backgrounds for the streamer "3llebelle". Illustrations were made in Procreate and Adobe Photoshop.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​
Lionel Messi
September, 2021
Client
Parallax Studio

About
I was asked to prepare an illustration for a tribute for Lionel Messi.
The artwork include a an original pencil drawing made in size A2 which was later scanned 
and digitally remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
Unfortunately project was rejected.​​​​​​​
Thanks for watching


Updates and work in progress on my Instagram account @tavomontanez 
and find more of my work at tavomontanez.com


