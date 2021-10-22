Illustrations Vol. 8







Sneakers Generation August, 2021 __

Client Galerie Sakura

About

Custom sneaker created for the colective exhibition "Sneakers generation", the largest sneaker exhibition ever organized, with the participation of 400 international artists. It take place at the Galerie Sakura in Paris, France,

from September 8 to November 14, 2021. A n opportunity to express myself and my style as illustrator.





Artwork was made with acrylic paint, Sharpie markers and bullet-tip Uni-Posca markers on a white Air Jordan 1