Illustrations Vol. 8

Various illustrations done between January and October 2021,
for Layered Butter, Xanti Rodríguez/Ospel Films, Stream Elements, Expansión,
El Malpensante, ATO Records, Hg Estudio, Parallax Studio, 36 Days of Type
Space Jam
August, 2021
Client
Layered Butter
About
Ten color screen print and glow in the dark Space Jam poster released
by Layered Butter magazine to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the movie.
The poster design includes a couple of original pencil drawings made in size A2 scanned
and later remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
Pasaia
July, 2021
Client
Xanti Rodriguez
About
Sneakers Generation
August, 2021
Client
Galerie Sakura
About
Custom sneaker created for the colective exhibition "Sneakers generation", the largest sneaker exhibition ever organized, with the participation of 400 international artists. It take place at the Galerie Sakura in Paris, France,
from September 8 to November 14, 2021. An opportunity to express myself and my style as illustrator.
Artwork was made with acrylic paint, Sharpie markers and bullet-tip Uni-Posca markers on a white Air Jordan 1
Soja
May, 2021
Client
ATO Records
About
Illustration for the new album "Beauty in the Silence" limited edition vinyl by the band Soja
commissioned by ATO Records under the direction of Bianca Bafitis and Paul Dryden.
The illustration was made in Adobe Photoshop.
Yann Tiersen
March, 2021
Personal
About
Personal illustration inspired by Yann Tiersen and his music.
The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
The body that I climbed
الجسد الذي تسلّقتُه يومًا
August, 2021
Client
Asmaa Azaizeh
About
illustration for the cover of the book "The Body that I Climbed" written by the poet Asmaa Azaizeh. Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop with Wacom Cintiq. Art direction by Adam Zuabi
Souvenir #4
April, 2021
Personal
About
The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
PRINTS AVAILABLES HERE
Tic Tac
January, 2021
Client
Hg Estudio
About
Illustrations commissioned by Hg Estudio for an article about five brand watches written by Ana Laura Solórzano and published by the style guide "El Libro Amarillo 2021" Spring edition that exposes current fashion trends in Mexico. The Illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
Souvenir #3
April, 2021
Personal
About
The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
PRINTS AVAILABLES HERE
Pau Donés
June, 2021
Personal
About
Personal illustration inspired by Pau Dones and his music in Jarabe de Palo.
The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
El nuevo modelo de los eléctricos
April, 2021
Client
Revista Expansión
About
Illustration for the article "El nuevo modelo de los eléctricos" about Tesla not inventing plug-in cars, but he did devise a successful business model to market them. The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
8 Pasos para alejarse de lo relatable
February, 2021
Client
Revista El Malpensante
About
Illustration for an article written by Nicolás Rodríguez Sanabria and published by the magazine El Malpensate issue 227 from Bogotá, Colombia. The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
Durango
July, 2021
Client
Hg Estudio
About
Illustrations commissioned by Hg Estudio for an article about Durango State and Durango street (Palacio de Hierro) written by Ana Laura Solórzano and published by the style guide "El Libro Amarillo 2021" Fall edition that exposes current fashion trends in Mexico. The Illustrations are pencil drawings remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
Nuevo Capítulo
May, 2021
Client
Revista Expansión
About
Illustration for the article "Nuevo Capítulo" about the merger of Univision with Televisa and its clear objectives: to strengthen its telecommunications business and conquer a market of 600 million Spanish speakers. Written by Zyanya López and published by Expansión. The Illustration is a pencil drawing remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
Stream Elements
January, 2021
Client
Stream Elements
About
Set of Illustrations commissioned by Stream Elements to celebrate its 5th Anniversary and some backgrounds for the streamer "3llebelle". Illustrations were made in Procreate and Adobe Photoshop.
Lionel Messi
September, 2021
Client
Parallax Studio
About
I was asked to prepare an illustration for a tribute for Lionel Messi.
The artwork include a an original pencil drawing made in size A2 which was later scanned
and digitally remastered and colored in Adobe Photoshop.
Unfortunately project was rejected.
