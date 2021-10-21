La Nef - Branding









Introduction

Since 1988, La Nef imagines a different bank, one of general interest. Pioneering the social economy in France, the cooperative bank strives to make the bank and finance sector sound. How? By financing only ecological, social or cultural projects with citizens’ savings. It's as simple as that.





Challenge

La Nef has always been defending a different model for finance where solidarity, transparency and ethics guide every action. A simple yet demanding practice away from the usual opacity of the financial markets and speculation systems. However, if ethics is the basis on which La Nef is built, it is not the same for many banking institutions that have decided to use this concept as a new communications tagline. This competitive context threatened La Nef’s distinctive purpose, its uniqueness and its future. The fundamental exception that it embodied is becoming the apparent industry norm. FutureBrand's challenge: how to give La Nef the legitimacy that it deserves as the only ethical financial institution in France?





Solution

FutureBrand accompanied La Nef in its positioning shift from an alternative and committed financial association to THE French ethical bank. The first step towards this change of scale was to rethink its brand platform. The signature 'Pour la banque éthique' (For ethical banking) crystallises its position as an optimistic activist to build a different financial model in France. Once its strategic base was redefined, FutureBrand designed a new verbal and visual identity for the brand. La Nef's logo is conceptually anchored in the four main values that make up La Nef's imprint. Four pillars that unite two worlds perceived as opposites: finance and ethics. We created a playful and stimulating visual universe associated with a witty editorial charter that challenges conventional wisdom - both expressed in new tools that renew La Nef's exchanges with its employees, members, savers and borrowers.











