







GRAPHIC DESIGNER OF THE YEAR – AWARD EXHIBITION





Marina Veziko was presented the award of Graphic Designer of the Year 2021 by Grafia, the Association of Visual Communication Designers in Finland. The award exhibition at Designmuseum in Helsinki reflects on the role of intuition and the subconscious in graphic design. The works are exhibited in a dream-like space that has been created around them. The dramatized exhibition, designed in cooperation with designer Hanna Anonen and featuring texts by freelance journalist Elina Iida Sofia Hirvonen, seeks to guide the visitor to a source of secret wisdom.









Graphic Design: Marina Veziko Exhibition Architecture: Hanna Anonen Photography: Juho Huttunen Coordinator: Suvi Saloniemi Texts: Elina Iida Sofia Hirvonen Exhibition Technician: Ville Särmä Animations: Jenni Pasanen













