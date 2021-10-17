Kuwaii
Established in 2008 by designer Kristy Barber, Kuwaii is an alternative to mass-produced fashion with a loyal following across Australia. Designed and made in Melbourne, each Kuwaii piece of clothing and footwear is meticulously crafted to last from quality, environmentally-responsible materials.
We were approached to refresh the Kuwaii brand, updating the foundations on which the design language was built to provide much-needed consistency across various communication avenues, whilst respecting and building on the legacy of the Kuwaii brand. After a period of evaluation, a series of careful updates were carried through, including the subtle redrawing of the existing Kuwaii logo, the introduction of a new typeface, colour palette and accent pattern.
The subsequent overhaul of all physical brand touchpoints resulted in a more cohesive customer experience; ensuring a seamless visual language whether visiting one of the three Kuwaii stores across Melbourne or receiving an online order.
Photography by Shelley Horan.