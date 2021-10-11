ProRail – Employer branding

Challenge ProRail
To enable the enormous growth in railway traffic, ProRail has a continuous, high recruitment demand for the right people. In an overheated labor market and its own organization aging, it’s crucial for ProRail to position itself strongly as an attractive employer for young professionals.
Solution Total Design
To increase the visibility of ProRail as an employer and make it stand out, the employer brand ProRail must be built. This is done in a tangible way that takes the intrinsic motivation of the target group as a starting point, and not just communicates from within ProRail as an organisation. Challenging, enthusing and activating, with a structural, consistent approach (in word and image), which must be flexible and verstile. It starts with a decisive, guiding and appealing Employer Value Proposition (EVP): the promise that ProRail as an employer brand makes to current and future employees. From ‘what ProRail does’ to ‘what’s in it for you as an employee’.
Moving Forward Each Day (Elke Dag Vooruit)
A career is a movement forward. One of interesting challenges. You are not looking for a ‘job’, but for an environment that inspires and challenges. You want to move forward each day. ‘Moving Forward Each Day’ is a forward-looking ambition. It is versatile. It applies to small and large challenges, to all disciplines, in collaboration with partners and within all layers of labor market communication. ‘Moving Forward Each Day’ stands for the continuous change in which ProRail operates and to which you should feel attracted as an employee. ‘Moving Forward Each Day’ because you commit yourself to always take on new challenges.
Visual style
Within the ProRail network, everyone is part of the progress. We symbolize this by connecting the different elements in a visual infrastructure. Everything, everyone is linked together. This is how we help each other forward as colleagues at ProRail. And how we help Holland move forward together. ‘Moving Forward Each Day’ requires a smart infrastructure that makes routes possible for everyone. And routes don’t just help people move forward, they connect everything together. Within ProRail, and throughout society, everything can be seen as a series of connections. These connections provide the visual basis for ProRail’s new communicative style.
Facts
Client: ProRail
Project: Employer branding (Employer value proposition, Communication strategy, Narrative, Tone of voice,
Tone of visual, Identity, Activation, Motion, Website, Illustrations)
Agency: Total Design
Credits
Head of Branding: Henriette Verkerk
Creative Directors: Edwin van Praet, Martijn van den Brakel, Peter Clercx
Strategy: Hans van Gils
Designers: Adam Lane, Eefje Auer, Ties van Rooijen, Edwin van Praet
Creative Copywriter: Martijn van den Brakel
Motion Graphics: Adam Lane
Implementation Designer: Arjen Firet
