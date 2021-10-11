ProRail – Employer branding





Challenge ProRail

To enable the enormous growth in railway traffic, ProRail has a continuous, high recruitment demand for the right people. In an overheated labor market and its own organization aging, it’s crucial for ProRail to position itself strongly as an attractive employer for young professionals.



Solution Total Design

To increase the visibility of ProRail as an employer and make it stand out, the employer brand ProRail must be built. This is done in a tangible way that takes the intrinsic motivation of the target group as a starting point, and not just communicates from within ProRail as an organisation. Challenging, enthusing and activating, with a structural, consistent approach (in word and image), which must be flexible and verstile. It starts with a decisive, guiding and appealing Employer Value Proposition (EVP): the promise that ProRail as an employer brand makes to current and future employees. From ‘what ProRail does’ to ‘what’s in it for you as an employee’.





