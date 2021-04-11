Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
MUT Design - 11th Anniversary
Massimo Colonna
MUT Design - 11th Anniversary
Raíces. a futuristic look to the past, it is our way to celebrate our 11th anniversary. a retrospective about who we are, where we started, where we stand now and what we expect of the future. Our roots tie us to the ground, to the land we love and evoke, while providing the nourishing substance to keep growing. An exciting journey that began eleven years ago in Milan. A full circle.

On this special occasion, MUT has collaborated with Italian digital artist Massimo Colonna in order to create beautiful compositions that show their products from an artistic point of view involving, as always, nature, drama and an exquisite design.
