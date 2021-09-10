Digital illustrations 2020-2021

Newton's Law
Autor's illustration
Self Improvement
Autor's illustration
Toward 2030 SDG15
I created this original artwork specially for international art contest that organized by @toward.2030.
I chose #SDG15 Life on land: protect, restore and promote sustainable use of terrestrial ecosystems, sustainably manage forests, combat desertification, and halt and reverse land degradation and halt biodiversity loss for my illustration.
The main goal of my illustration is to show the importance of preserving the existing terrestrial ecosystem and restoring what was destroyed as a result of human activities and natural disasters.
It is very important for the future of our planet, our life and the lives of our descendants on it.
In my opinion, it is important to think not only about how we live now, but also about what we will leave as a legacy to future generations.
First of all, it is worth preserving what we have.
I express this through a large greenhouse, which is combined with a safe and embodies the process of preserving natural wealth throughout the Earth.
The safe is a symbol of reliability and safety.
In my illustration you can notice a lot of small people.
Some of them keep a greenhouse, some plant new plants and some work in the direction of land recreation and restoration of forests.
I portrayed people as small, to show that man is only a small part of the whole diversity of life on Earth.
I wanted to show that the planet in our hands and only by combining the efforts of people from all over the world can we preserve those ecosystems, forests and fertile lands that exist now and restore those that are in decline.
I believe that only together we can save and transform our planet, our common home, into a magical flowering world in which we and our descendants can live in peace, mutual respect and happiness.
I note that I deliberately didn’t use negative images to demonstrate problems.
I used only bright colors and everything that is painted is aimed at creation and faith in good. I believe that positive images, even to highlight problems, work better to shape the future.
Travel Slowly
I drew this illustration specifically for the May-June issue of AFAR . AFAR magazine is based in San Francisco and is dedicated to travel. I created the illustration based on an article in which the author discusses how travel will look like after a pandemic, how to do it consciously, with maximum immersion in the process. About how to carefully, meaningfully live the process of travel, which will allow you to see and understand more than usual.
Seleuss Chocolate Fox
Graphic work was created especially for art collection of the Seleuss store that based in Washington DC. The store specializes in delicious handmade chocolate.
Fragile World
This illustration is dedicated to the terrible events that took place in Belarus after the 2021 presidential elections.
Red Data Books
It’s my second illustration for the international art project «The Art of Human Being».
This project was created by me and @natalie_minchuk ⠀
In the basis of every project there is an idea, there is a thought that you want to deliver to the heart and the mind of your audience.
The main idea of our exhibit is kindness. Not a fairy sort of kindness, not the kindness that can’t ever exist. But the kindness which is so real that you can actually touch it, the existing physically high quality kindness. We want to offer our idea of the future through an art prism of caring and saving of wild nature. True art has such huge strength and it’s so full of powerful thoughts. ⠀
Please look around, stay silent and listen for just a minute. Feel it! Be a part of our team! We can call our project international due to multiple artist and illustrators from all over the world are participating in it.
Let’s take care of our planet together. ⠀
Let’s be TOGETHER, as TOGETHER everything is possible!
Flowers of freedom. Flowers of hope. Flowers of love
Autor's illustration
Wind of Change
It is already the third decade of the 21st century but the general for life is still riding a lame mare around the circus arena trying to catch up with the racing car. He was so carried away by the chase and the desire not to fall out of the saddle that for a long time he did not notice what was happening: the horse under him died, the circus performance became obsolete and people stopped buying tickets. The audience is reluctant to come even for free. Noticing this, he pretended that everything is as before, that the applause was just as enthusiastic and he was still gripping the reins tightly. The general was gravely mistaken. The time to learn a new spectacular act for him is far back in the past. In fact, the hall has long been empty, the spotlights have gone out, the arena is overgrown with weeds, and the old grey-haired man, who was once a formidable general, is simply crawling in a well-learned circle. Times have changed and the circus and the generals rattling the sabre right and left are a relic of the past. They are no longer able to meet the challenges of our time.
Waiting for Vacation
The illustration was created for a clothing brand Mark Formelle
Art Army
Autor's illustration
Press Conference
Who is the most welcome guest at a press conference, news story, interview, or television show? Of course, this is huge scandalous monkey, which will stand dirty paws on the table and will make a furious noise as much as possible. The stronger scandal and the more noise are better. It gives more views and traffic. If there is no suitable monkey on the horizon, you can even invent it or remove it from a favorable angle and slightly embellish the one that you have. Rating is a capricious thing and you need to please it with all your might. Not all mass media and media entertainment are arranged this way, but, unfortunately, the overwhelming majority.
Coincidentally, after creating this illustration, I watched the 1976 film «Network». It perfectly demonstrates how the industry works, what its priorities are, and how important the scandalous monkey is.
Ready to Fly
Autor's illustration
Untitled
The illustration for brand that produces original hand made chocolate and based in London.
All chocolates are passionately made in a small non commercial kitchen in Buckinghamshire. Where possible ingredients are made by myself, as I love to understand the components and relations of ingredients. Patience is a virtue when some ingredients are made, like the Hazelnut praline that is made by stone grinding Hazelnuts until they not only become a smooth paste but also the particles become that small that when they touch the tongue it cannot be differentiated between solid and liquid.