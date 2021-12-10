Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
GRANULE
Layer Design
Behance.net
GRANULE
Crafting a Revival
2021

Punta Conterie InGalleria

Granule is a collection of exclusive one-off glassworks for the Punta Conterie InGalleria gallery in Venice. The collection comprises three large, sculptural vessels that celebrate the rich tradition of Murano glassworking, which can trace its roots back to the 8th century, and the talent and knowledge of the gallery’s in-house artisans. Each piece is crafted using a variety of different glassworking techniques – including mouth-blowing, casting, sfumato, incalmo, and vetro fuso – to showcase the diverse characteristics inherent in glass as a material. 

The palette of contrasting colours is inspired by the bright, jewel-like colours that characterise Murano glass, and the playful use of colour emphasises the different glassworking techniques used. As light passes through the glass, a dynamic play of coloured light and shadow dances around the form.

Granule is about working with the local makers and helping to protect their irreplaceable expertise, as well as a desire to create an expression of the process that showcases the inherent qualities of glass as a material.
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
Image may contain: liquid, fluid and indoor
Image may contain: turquoise and aqua
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
Image may contain: birthday cake, green and cake
Image may contain: turquoise, aqua and fabric
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
art direction colour design for manufacture glasswork industrial design material and finishes
Image may contain: art, child art and abstract
Image may contain: abstract
GRANULE
81
454
9
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Layer Design London, United Kingdom

    GRANULE

    81
    454
    9
    Published:

    Creative Fields