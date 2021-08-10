Short Waves 2021









Short Waves Festival is an international short film festival which dates back to 2009. In 2021 we redesigned the whole brand and created a visual identity of this year’s edition which main theme was Mirror Mirror. Why? There are multiple answers. It is first and foremost our new normal, our experiences, changes, and different reality that make us examine ourselves more intently. The pandemic has significantly intensified the Internet immersion and the dual functioning in online/offline mode.



We are also not afraid of literality – the mirror not only reflects reality, but creates it as well – just like films that present the complexity of being here and now. The motif of a mirrored reflection inside a pendant that is a core of a poster illustrating the 13. edition of Short Waves Festival and Mirror Mirror motto, takes a closer look at contemporary humans – layered and extreme: bored and intrigued, narcissistic and uncertain, lonely and surrounded by people, introverted and extroverted.







