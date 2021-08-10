Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avataruser's avatar
Short Waves 2021
Multiple Owners
Behance.net
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity


Short Waves Festival is an international short film festival which dates back to 2009. In 2021 we redesigned the whole brand and created a visual identity of this year’s edition which main theme was Mirror Mirror. Why? There are multiple answers. It is first and foremost our new normal, our experiences, changes, and different reality that make us examine ourselves more intently. The pandemic has significantly intensified the Internet immersion and the dual functioning in online/offline mode.

We are also not afraid of literality – the mirror not only reflects reality, but creates it as well – just like films that present the complexity of being here and now. The motif of a mirrored reflection inside a pendant that is a core of a poster illustrating the 13. edition of Short Waves Festival and Mirror Mirror motto, takes a closer look at contemporary humans – layered and extreme: bored and intrigued, narcissistic and uncertain, lonely and surrounded by people, introverted and extroverted.


festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity






festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
festival identity logo motion movie Poster Design short film social media typography visual identity
Thank you for watching!

Credits:

Creative direction:
Michał Mierzwa & Maciej Mach

Design:
Michał Mierzwa, Ania Morawiak

Photography:
Krzysztof Królak, Dawid Majewski

Music:
Ikarvs

Don't forget to visit www.uniforma.pl

Short Waves 2021
260
913
27
Published:

    Owners

    user's avatar
    Uniforma Studio Poznań, Poland
    user's avatar
    Maciej Mach Poznań, Poland
    user's avatar
    Emil Tybura Poznań, Poland
    user's avatar
    Nicola Rosada Poznań, Poland
    user's avatar
    Anna Morawiak Poznań, Poland
    user's avatar
    Michał Mierzwa Poznań, Poland

    Short Waves 2021

    Short Waves is an international short film festival with 11 years long history. In 2021 we redesigned the whole brand and created a visual identi Read More
    260
    913
    27
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields