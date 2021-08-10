Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
TYPE FOR ADVERTISING: 2021
Made Up Studio
Behance.net
TYPE FOR ADVERTISING 2021

A selection of recent type projects for advertising clients, by Made Up Studio.

BGC
BARRIERS
Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada is a "national, nonprofit organization that supports local Boys and Girls Clubs with programs for physical activity, healthy living, learning, job training, leadership, and creative expression". Round Advertising selected Made Up Studio to create a typographic illustration to be used in a campaign for BGC, using the line "BARRIERS DON'T STAND A CHANCE", emphasising the power of self-belief that the organisation promotes.
SKETCH CONCEPTS
VECTOR LINEWORK
Typographic illustration
FINAL ART
DETAIL
ALTERNATIVE VERSIONS
CLIENT POSTER
ANIMATED VERSION, BY POLYESTER STUDIO
LTA
YOUTH TENNIS TYPOGRAPHY
The Lawn Tennis Association commissioned Made Up Studio to create a series of type pieces to be used in a TV spot aimed at encouraging kids to play tennis, using a kind of 'gamified' concept of the sport. 
CONCEPT SKETCHES
'LIGHTNING MOVES' ARTWORK
'COACH BOSS' ARTWORK
'MIND POWER' ARTWORK
'LEVEL UP'  VECTOR LINEWORK
'LEVEL UP'  ALTERNATIVE VERSION
'LEVEL UP' FINAL ARTWORK
'LEVEL UP' IN-SITU
SPOTIFY
ADULTING PODCAST
Spotify hired Made Up Studio to create artwork to promote their podcast about all things 'adulting'. This was a fun one!  
SKETCH CONCEPTS
CHOSEN CONCEPT
VECTOR LINEWORK
COLOUR OPTIONS
FINAL ARTWORK
TURF
PRIDE
AD: Faraz Shah
Turf are a Chicago-based firm who create "radically simple visual and acoustic solutions" to combat noise in public environments. They hired Made Up to create an ad that communicated their commitment to Pride and LGBTQ values, using the aesthetic of Turf's sculptural forms as an inspiration for visual exploration. We looked at dynamic waveform illustrations, using the TURF logo as a start/end point.
INITIAL IDEAS
CONCEPTS
VECTOR LINEWORK
FINAL ARTWORK
DETAIL
DETAIL
ALTERNATIVE COLOURWAY
VERSION DESIGNED FOR T-SHIRT USAGE
Thanks so much for looking! Would love to hear your thoughts in the comments. 

For exclusive behind the scenes stuff, latest work, sketches, WIPs, and occasional pics of a cute dog, you should probably FOLLOW MADE UP ON INSTAGRAM.
