TYPE FOR ADVERTISING 2021
A selection of recent type projects for advertising clients, by Made Up Studio.
BGC
BARRIERS
Boys & Girls Clubs of Canada is a "national, nonprofit organization that supports local Boys and Girls Clubs with programs for physical activity, healthy living, learning, job training, leadership, and creative expression". Round Advertising selected Made Up Studio to create a typographic illustration to be used in a campaign for BGC, using the line "BARRIERS DON'T STAND A CHANCE", emphasising the power of self-belief that the organisation promotes.
LTA
YOUTH TENNIS TYPOGRAPHY
The Lawn Tennis Association commissioned Made Up Studio to create a series of type pieces to be used in a TV spot aimed at encouraging kids to play tennis, using a kind of 'gamified' concept of the sport.
SPOTIFY
ADULTING PODCAST
Spotify hired Made Up Studio to create artwork to promote their podcast about all things 'adulting'. This was a fun one!
TURF
PRIDE
AD: Faraz Shah
Turf are a Chicago-based firm who create "radically simple visual and acoustic solutions" to combat noise in public environments. They hired Made Up to create an ad that communicated their commitment to Pride and LGBTQ values, using the aesthetic of Turf's sculptural forms as an inspiration for visual exploration. We looked at dynamic waveform illustrations, using the TURF logo as a start/end point.
