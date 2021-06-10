Splendid is one of the UK’s leading events staffing agencies known for supplying charismatic, enthusiastic and adventurous people to star-studded parties around the world. Victims of their own success, Splendid were turning down work during peak season due to a shortage of quality staff. It was clear that Splendid were miss communicating their true values and not gaining a hiring edge over competitors. Respect, diversity and inclusivity are the operating principles, something many claim to embrace but few agencies truly live out. In a sea of corporate ‘sameness’ there was a big opportunity to truly differentiated them among their competitors and show the richness and diversity their staff got from the Splendid community and spectacular events they worked.





Our approach was to focus on Splendid's best asset, their staff. We knew that if we could communicate the charisma, pride and dedication the team brings to their work, we could make it an attractive offer to both new staff and the clients looking for the perfect team for their events. It needed to be a human brand, not another agency treating staff as a commodity. Parties are made with these kinds of people. Our art direction focused on the golden years of hospitality, when staff were proud and respected. This was also a solid nod to the heritage of Splendid.



