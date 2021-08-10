The Colorado River Delta Series

Water covers about 71 percent of the Earth. Only 2.5 percent of all the water on the planet is freshwater that is drinkable. More than one in three people globally do not have access to clean drinking water. The Colorado River in the US and Mexico is a remarkable example of how human-made systems control water and its consequences to the environment.





The Colorado River once flowed freely into the Colorado River Delta, feeding an ecosystem of wetlands, lagoons and marshes. But massive population growth in the United States and Mexico resulted in such a rise in water consumption that the countries started building dams along the river and diverted its water into a network of canals to enable the growth of cities like Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Phoenix. In addition, other parts of the water are used to irrigate thousands of fields in the region. As a result of these massive activities, the river rarely reaches the sea anymore. As a result, the gigantic Colorado River Delta, which once was covered with plants and full of life, turned into a desert.





Without the river, the delta stays dry with consequences on local farmers and fisherman that have to leave the region. Those interventions are the reason why the river will never again function as a free-flowing stream, with effects on the environment and inhabitants that depend on its water. At the moment, both contras undertake actions to restore the river and bringing back life to its delta.