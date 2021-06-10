Personal Animations/Illustrations 2021

Personal Animations and Illustrations 2021
Apart from continuing with my personal illustrations I dived into animation this year.
I wanted to give my work a new dimension and to still keep the same illustrative style,
so I thought that I would paint the animation frame by frame to still have complete control of the outcome.
It's a lot of work to paint every single frame but so rewarding to see the result. I hope you like it!
And so this surreal / psychedelic journey into the north Swedish nature continues...