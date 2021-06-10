Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Personal Animations/Illustrations 2021
Mattias Lindström
Behance.net
Personal Animations and Illustrations 2021

Apart from continuing with my personal illustrations I dived into animation this year. 
I wanted to give my work a new dimension and to still keep the same illustrative style, 
so I thought that I would paint the animation frame by frame to still have complete control of the outcome. 
It's a lot of work to paint every single frame but so rewarding to see the result. I hope you like it!
And so this surreal / psychedelic journey into the north Swedish nature continues...
airbrush animation artwork concept art Digital Art digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics Scifi surreal
airbrush animation artwork concept art Digital Art digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics Scifi surreal
airbrush animation artwork concept art Digital Art digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics Scifi surreal
airbrush animation artwork concept art Digital Art digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics Scifi surreal
airbrush animation artwork concept art Digital Art digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics Scifi surreal
airbrush animation artwork concept art Digital Art digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics Scifi surreal
airbrush animation artwork concept art Digital Art digital illustration ILLUSTRATION motion graphics Scifi surreal
(-: Thanks for watching! :-)
Instagram
Twitter
www.ritarn.com
Personal Animations/Illustrations 2021
167
567
15
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Mattias Lindström Barcelona, Spain

    Personal Animations/Illustrations 2021

    167
    567
    15
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields