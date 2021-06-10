Southwest·Tibet
Tibet·China
这组图片拍摄于西藏的西南部地区
那里坐落着雄伟的喜马拉雅山脉
在这里
每一座高耸的山和每一面平静的湖
都蕴藏着壮丽的神性
这里的河流与群峰
与整个宇宙遥相呼应
/
These pictures are taken in the southwest area of Tibet, where sits the majestic Himalayas. There is a magnificent divinity hidden in each towering mountain and smooth lake. Rivers and mountains here and the whole universe echo each other at a far distance. When it dawns in the morning, cloud rises from the back side of these mountains. Rising cloud looks like the smoke in the darkness and continues for a long time. When the dusk is approaching, cool wind with a taste of snow water is blowing lightly from the direction of the wilderness. Ice hanging in the midair is shining a charming light. With the moon rising and the sun setting, the shift between day and light seems to be very orderly. Everything is in perfect and balanced order.
S O U T H W E S T
. T I B E T .
Himalayas series
These series are taken in the southwest area of Tibet,
where sits the majestic Himalayas.
